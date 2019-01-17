Slater Taxidermist Preserves Man's Best Friend

5 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, March 03 2013 Mar 3, 2013 Sunday, March 03, 2013 1:57:42 PM CST March 03, 2013 in News
By: Associated Press

SLATER, Mo. - Anthony Eddy grew up on a farm, so putting down an animal is no big deal. Even the family pet.

His customers are a different story. Pet lovers across the country count on the Saline County taxidermist to faithfully preserve Brutus and Fluffy for posterity. At Eddy's wildlife studio in a downtown Slater storefront, departed pets of all persuasions spend up to one year in freeze-dried containers before they are painstakingly preserved and returned to their owners.

Eddy says his business is one of the few to specialize in pet taxidermy and has a two-month waiting list.

He originally used the freeze-dry technique to preserve mounted turkey heads for hunters before realizing it could also work with household pets.

 

