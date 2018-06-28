Slay calls Ferguson unrest 'defining moment' of his tenure

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay said the region's defining moment of his four terms in office was the unrest in Ferguson that followed the police shooting of Michael Brown.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Slay accepted a service award Thursday from the St. Louis Regional Chamber. The Democrat announced earlier this year he will not seek a fifth term in the election next year.

Slay said the racial disparities and issues of crime and poverty raised by the protests are "products of institutions that have haunted us for decades." He said solving the problems will be impossible with addressing the fractured government structure in the region.