Slay hands over control of Soldiers Memorial

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Soldiers Memorial in St. Louis is now officially in the hands of the Missouri Historical Society, which plans a $30 million renovation of the downtown St. Louis landmark.

Mayor Francis Slay used Veteran's Day on Wednesday as an opportunity to formally sign over control of Soldiers Memorial. The complex was built in 1935 to honor World War I veterans and includes a World War II memorial across the street.

The site has fallen into disrepair due to lack of funding. It is expected to close next year for construction and reopen in 2018.