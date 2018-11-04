Slay to End Hold on Promotions

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay is ending a deadlock on fire department promotions. In a 2004 lawsuit, four firefighters and a black fraternal organization claimed tests used to determine promotions to captain and battalion chief were biased against blacks. Even though a federal judge ruled this year that the tests were not intentionally discriminatory, promotions have been made on an "acting" basis only. But in a letter to Fire Chief Sherman George, Slay instructs the chief to make promotions based on the list generated by the disputed test. As for the future, Slay says the city will hire a new company to conduct the test.