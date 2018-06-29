Slay Tours STL to Keep Residents Cool

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Mayor Francis Slay will go door-to-door today to make sure St. Louis residents are staying cool. It's all part of the charitable program called Cool Down St. Louis. The not-for-profit program operates in 17 Missouri and Illinois Counties. It offers free air conditioning units to some residents and offers educational material about staying cool during the summer heat. Slay will start his tour at 11:30 a.m. today and he will be joined by firefighters who will help distribute ten donated air conditioners.