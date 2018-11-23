Slaying Trial Could Take Eight Weeks
GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) - A judge in western Illinois says the first trial for a man accused in a string of killings in 2008 could last up to two months. Knox County Judge James Stewart says 32-year-old Nicholas Sheley's trial could take anywhere from three to eight weeks.
Sheley's trial got under way Monday in the June 2008 killing of Ronald Randall of Galesburg. Sheley also is charged in five more deaths in Illinois and two in Missouri for which he'll be tried later. He's pleaded not guilty to all of them. About 100 potential jurors were give questionnaires Monday to begin the process of finding a jury. Prosecutors also dropped several of the first-degree murder charges and other lesser counts filed against Sheley in Randall's death.
