Slick Road Blamed in Missouri Wreck that Killed 2

OWENSVILLE, Mo. - A slick road is being blamed in an eastern Missouri accident that killed two people.

The wreck happened Thursday night on Highway 28 in Gasconade County. The victims were 49-year-old Alanna Perlman of Rosebud, Mo., and her passenger, 19-year-old Seth Thornton of Owensville. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Perlman lost control of her Dodge Stratus on the highway left slick by a winter storm, crossed the center line and struck the side of an oncoming pickup truck.

The truck driver and his wife suffered moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to a hospital.