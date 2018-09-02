Slick Roads Lead to Fatal Crash on Detroit Freeway

DETROIT - At least one person has been killed in a major Detroit freeway crash that involved at least two dozen vehicles including tractor-trailers.

Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw tells WWJ-AM that one person died in the Thursday morning crash on a mile-long stretch of Interstate 75 on the southwest side of the city. He says an undetermined number of people have been injured.

Several fire engines and ambulances have responded to the scene.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman Rob Morosi says one tractor-trailer lost its load. The freeway has been closed.