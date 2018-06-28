Slick Spots Keeps Highway Patrol Busy



"As officers are traveling along the roadways, if we encounter slick spots, while on the highways which might be dangerous, we notify the Missouri Department of Transportation and see if they can't get some trucks out to treat those areas as well," said Sgt. Chris Harris of Missouri Highway Patrol.

While MoDot is trying to keep the main roads clear, people should still expect ice if driving.

"I was on Grindstone, just on a curve, and it was still a little icy and people just weren't slowing down," said tow truck driver Sam Bartolacci.

Road crews worked all weekend but standing rain water turned to ice as overnight temperatures fell. That caused major problems for those commuting to work.

"At about 5:45, I was on Highway 63 near Bonne Femme Creek. I noticed a vehicle travel across the bridge, rotated sideways, ran off the road and overturned several times. Luckily the driver was seat-belted in and received only minor injuries," Harris added.

By early afternoon, the calls coming in were farther apart, but accidents were still happening. Everyone gave the same advice to those who still have to drive: Drive slow and be careful.



It is also advised to leave enough room between your car and the car in front in case it slides on the ice when a driver hits the brakes.