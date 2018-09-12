Sloppy Joelopy Caters to Tiger Fans

Watch out Mizzou Hot Dog Stand—there's a new food truck in town. The Sloppy Joelopy is here for a limited time only. The food truck made its Columbia debut on Thursday night at the Missouri men's basketball game against Niagara. It will make another appearance this Saturday for the football game against Texas Tech. The truck will be posted right outside of the Mizzou Arena, on McDeaver Drive. Hungry fans can stop by before, during and after the game. The Sloppy Joelopy specializes in Sloppy Joes and other sandwiches. The menu rotates, so this week's specials include: The Joelopy (Sloppy Joe): Traditional style made with ground beef, onions, pickle relish and seasonings

Philly Cheesestake Sloppy: Ground beef, onions, peppers, topped with shredded provolone and mozzarella served on a hoagie roll

Meatball Wreck: Italian-style meatballs "wrecked" and seasoned in an oregato-tomato sauce with shredded provolone to melt All of these menu items are $6 and come with a side of Fritos corn chips. The Sloppy Joelopy is the latest from Levy Restaurants , the official restaurant partner at Faurot Field. Founded in Chicago in 1978, the restaurant company is the leader in premium sports and entertainment dining. Fast Company magazine recently named it one of the 10 most innovative companies in sports in the world. The teal truck has been on the road since early October. Its next stop will be in Atlanta for the Atlanta Falcons' game on Sunday.