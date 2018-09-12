Sloppy Joelopy Caters to Tiger Fans
Watch out Mizzou Hot Dog Stand—there's a new food truck in town. The Sloppy Joelopy is here for a limited time only. The food truck made its Columbia debut on Thursday night at the Missouri men's basketball game against Niagara. It will make another appearance this Saturday for the football game against Texas Tech. The truck will be posted right outside of the Mizzou Arena, on McDeaver Drive. Hungry fans can stop by before, during and after the game. The Sloppy Joelopy specializes in Sloppy Joes and other sandwiches. The menu rotates, so this week's specials include:
