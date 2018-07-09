Slow Holiday For Local Fire Departments
BOONE COUNTY - Local fire trucks made few to no trips out of the garage over the Christmas weekend. The Boone County Fire District reports only three structure fires total for Christmas Eve, Christmas day and the day after. Battalion Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the district responded to only two last year during the same time frame. Blomenkamp said these numbers are about average for the holidays.
"As far as anything being out of wack, it's a typical number. We ran three this year and two last year, so very common," Blomenkamp said.
The Columbia Fire Department saw an even slower weekend. Steven Sapp said the department had no fires to attend to during Christmas eve, day and the day after. Sapp said this mirrors the 2009 holiday and explained that the good numbers come from Columbia citizens preventing fires.
Columbia's fire department has another good statistic as the new year approaches, so far there are no fire deaths recorded in 2010.
Blomenkamp mentioned there are steps you can take to prevent fires during the winter season. He said the majority of the calls are due to kitchen fires and suggests to never leave the room or cooking food unattended. Another thing you should watch over, a burning candle.
"[A candle causing a fire] is very common around the holiday season, because people like to burn candles," Blomenkamp said. "We always use the caution, you know, never to leave them unattended, never to leave them burning by anything combustible, but inevitably we will have one or two of those throughout the winter months."
One of Boone County's fires started near a propane-fire insert Christmas night in Rocheport. Blomenkamp also advises getting all house fluids checked when the weather cools down.
For more fire prevention tips, click on the link above.
"As far as anything being out of wack, it's a typical number. We ran three this year and two last year, so very common," Blomenkamp said.
The Columbia Fire Department saw an even slower weekend. Steven Sapp said the department had no fires to attend to during Christmas eve, day and the day after. Sapp said this mirrors the 2009 holiday and explained that the good numbers come from Columbia citizens preventing fires.
Columbia's fire department has another good statistic as the new year approaches, so far there are no fire deaths recorded in 2010.
Blomenkamp mentioned there are steps you can take to prevent fires during the winter season. He said the majority of the calls are due to kitchen fires and suggests to never leave the room or cooking food unattended. Another thing you should watch over, a burning candle.
"[A candle causing a fire] is very common around the holiday season, because people like to burn candles," Blomenkamp said. "We always use the caution, you know, never to leave them unattended, never to leave them burning by anything combustible, but inevitably we will have one or two of those throughout the winter months."
One of Boone County's fires started near a propane-fire insert Christmas night in Rocheport. Blomenkamp also advises getting all house fluids checked when the weather cools down.
For more fire prevention tips, click on the link above.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a fatality after a single-car accident early Monday. The Columbia Police Department said the car... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Boston Red Sox swept the series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The Red... More >>
in
SAN FRANCISCO - The St. Louis Cardinals ended the 4-game series in a split against the San Francisco Giants. ... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY- North Rangeline Road was temporarily closed Sunday after a two cars collided. A witness says one car... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An urn that has sat outside of Hickman High School for nearly a century is missing. Hickman... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri customers of Ameren Missouri will see a drop in their electric rates beginning Aug. 1.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Mountain lions may be making a reappearance in Missouri after being declared extinct in the state... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police said Sunday they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on Hulen Drive. ... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boonville Police Department were investigating the missing report of Elizabeth Woolbright, 17,... More >>
in
MEXICO - Community members in Mexico came out to help thin apple trees at Hickory Ridge Orchard on Saturday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Dogs took a break from the heat Saturday through an ice cream social. Lizzi & Rocco's Natural... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old University of Missouri-Kansas City student has died after being shot inside... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The 2018 American Barnstormers Tour closed their three-day event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport on Saturday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said a home was invaded and shots fired on Friday afternoon. It happened... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — Bryan University, a private, two-year career training and technical school, has closed is branch in Columbia. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - 13-year-old Alex Elletson has spent his past five birthdays raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association. ... More >>
in
HIGBEE – Margaret Buschnell leads a group of volunteers who feed about 40 children every weekday in Randolph County. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department responded to a major house fire in the 2100 block of Alamos Place... More >>
in