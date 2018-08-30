Slow-moving winter storm hits parts of Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Parts of northern Missouri and northeast Kansas are digging out from a winter storm.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jenni Laflin says accumulations of up to 6 to 10 inches were reported Sunday near the Missouri-Iowa border. The Kansas City area got up to 2 inches, but the snow melted quickly across much of the metro.

Temperatures are expected to drop to single digits by Sunday evening. But strong winds, including gusts of up to 35 mph, will make it feel like it's below zero.

Laflin says several rural power companies are reporting outages in northern Missouri. There also are reports of broken branches and a large tree falling onto a Trenton house.

Transportation officials reported snow-covered roads in northern parts of Kansas and Missouri. Several traffic crashes have been reported.