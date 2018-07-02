Slowing the Flow of Underage Drinking

Those consequences include a month-long liquor license suspension for a business' first offense, three months' suspension for a second offense, and a year's suspension for a third offense.

The group also talked about cracking down on retailers. The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control uses minors with real IDs who try to buy liquor illegally.

"We've found that, across the state, 40% of these compliance checks have failed, the minor has been able to purchase alcohol," said the division's Peter Lobdell.

The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control has been deciding such cases since Sept. 1, including the clerk's punishment and if the retailer should lose its liquor license.