SLU Med School Criticized for Pig Demo

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A national physicians group is challenging Saint Louis University's use of pigs in a medical school course. It says schools are bound by federal law to stop using animals when alternatives are available. The nonprofit Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine has asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to force the school to stop using animals in a course on the cardiovascular system. The group encourages higher standards for ethics and effectiveness in research. The medical school says it does use human simulators and lectures to teach how drug interactions in the body affect blood pressure and blood flow to organs. But the simulators have no blood, so students can't see how vessels constrict or dilate. The school says only a pig demonstration can effectively teach the concept.