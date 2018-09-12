SLU Prepares for New Basketball Arena

Groundbreaking set for new SLU arena ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Ground will be broken August 28th for Saint Louis University's new 81 (m) million dollar arena. Construction of the arena is expected to take about a year-and-a-half. It is expected to open in March of 2008. The ten-thousand-six-hundred-seat arena will become home to the basketball Billikens and will also serve other sports and events, including concerts.