SLU Researchers Test Whether Drink can Slow Forgetfulness

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Researchers at Saint Louis University are investigating whether a new drink can slow forgetfulness. The university is the only one in the U.S. studying the drink created by a company in the Netherlands. It comes in a package like a juice box. Taken once a day, it includes nutrients, vitamins, antioxidants and lipids. The study will see whether the drink can improve or help maintain memory and thinking functions in people who have Alzheimer's disease. The drink comes in two flavors -- peach and cappuccino.