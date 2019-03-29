SLU Sues Federal Government over Pell Grant Money

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis University is suing the federal government in a long-running dispute over Pell Grant money.

The university filed the lawsuit this week against the U.S. Department of Education over $2.8 million in Pell Grant money. The dispute began after the education department said in a 1998 audit that said the school gave too much money to students from 1994 to 1996.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that the money was awarded using "professional judgment," which allows a school to award extra money to a student, based on special circumstances.

In a statement issued Wednesday, school officials contended that upholding the Education Department's actions would have a chilling effect on the ability of colleges and universities to help families afford a college education.