Small-ball and strong pitching lift the Mets past the Cardinals

NEW YORK - The New York Mets bounced back from a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in game one of a doubleheader Tuesday and won game two by a score of 3-1.

The Mets' victory was spearheaded by small-ball offensive and a sparkling pitching performance from starter Bartolo Colon.

Despite falling behind the Cardinals 1-0 in the second inning on a solo home run by Jedd Gyorko, his second home run of the doubleheader, the Mets responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Asdrubal Cabrera doubled off the left field wall to bring home Alejandro De Aza from third base and tie the score at 1-1.

Then in the bottom of the 4th inning, a miscue by St. Louis' right fielder Randal Grichuk helped the Mets add their second run of the game and take the lead for good.

After a double by Wilmer Flores to leadoff the inning, Grichuk was unable to squeeze a fly ball into his glove for the 1st out of the inning. Grichuk's miscue allowed Flores to advance to third base and it allowed Neil Walker to reach first base with no one out. Flores then scored on an RBI ground out by James Loney, which put the Mets in front of St. Louis 2-1.

New York played small-ball in the bottom of the 5th inning and stretched their lead to 3-1.

De Aza was hit by a pitch to leadoff the inning and Colon sacrificed him to second base. Juan Lagares then reached base on an infield single that allowed De Aza to advance to third base. Cabrera scored De Aza on a sacrifice fly to left field to give the Mets the 3-1 edge.

Colon allowed just three hits and one run, while recording eight strikeouts in seven innings on the mound to earn the win and boost his season record to 9-5.

St. Louis' starter Jaime Garcia allowed two earned runs and five hits over five innings of work. Garcia took the loss to drop his season record to 7-7.

Mets' closer Jeurys Familia, who threw a scoreless 9th inning, earned his 36th save of the season.

The final game of the Cardinals' three game series with the Mets is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:10 p.m.