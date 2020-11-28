COLUMBIA - Saturday is a big day for small businesses.
Mayor Brian Treece recognized Saturday, Nov. 28 as Small Business Saturday -- a day that encourages people to support local businesses. For Mackenzie Knierim, the owner of The Southern Rose, this weekend is a lifeline every year.
"It's usually our biggest weekend of the year between the two days" Knierim said.
The Southern Rose has a storefront location off of Nifong Boulevard, but Knierim said this week, the store's online sit has had overwhelming traffic. She said she the team has filled shipping orders for 48 out of the 50 states this week alone.
Likewise, Plume saw increased traffic this weekend. Plume is a gift shop that sells the work of about 90 different local makers. Owner Kelly Gilion said Small Business Saturday always brings a boost of customers to the store.
"People go out of their way to make that effort," Gilion said.
Gilion said it's important for people to support their local businesses year round.
"Some of our makers have one business, and it's their lifeblood -- that's their income," Gilion said. "Amazon is not your neighbor, but when you're buying from Plume or other locally owned businesses, you really are shopping from your neighbors."
Papadoo's Soul Food owner Joshua Williams said shopping local keeps Columbia functioning.
"This is what keep the city running," Williams said. "You gotta spend money in your city to keep the city running."
Williams emphasized that restaurants and service-based businesses are ones to recognize too on Small Business Saturday. With large events not happening due to the pandemic, Williams said Papadoo's catering business has suffered. He also said with curbside pickup, his employees don't get tipped as much.
"Not just the businesses -- I look at it like the people that work for the businesses because they are the ones that have to suffer for it," Williams said.
Knierim, Gilion and Williams all agreed that the momentum of supporting local businesses has to keep going, even past Small Business Saturday.
"Hopefully in the future we don't always need a Small Business Saturday," Gilion said. "We just need more people to frequent all locally owned businesses."