Small Business Saturday Dampened By Rain

COLUMBIA - Stores that participated in the downtown shopping district's Small Business Saturday said they didn't have the turn out as expected because of the rain. Many stores carried Black Friday specials over for the Saturday shopping event. Some stores, like Envy, promoted its sales on facebook.

Envy's mangager, Christian Braatz said that daily sales were above goals but not as good as they had expected." Braatz was also disheartened by the few customers that had came through the store on Saturday.

Other stores that participated in Small Business Saturday included Breeze clothing and Calhoun's Accent Furnishings. Breeze ran a 20% discount storewide and Calhoun's provided 20% holiday ornaments and cards.