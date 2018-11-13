Small business survives 60 years of downtown changes

1 year 10 months 1 hour ago Thursday, January 12 2017 Jan 12, 2017 Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:03:00 PM CST January 12, 2017 in News
By: John Saltzman, KOMU 8 News
Wood fixing bottom of shoe

COLUMBIA - Over the last few years Columbia residents have seen the heart of downtown grow upwards. High-rise apartments have become a staple of the downtown atmosphere as more luxury student apartments are built each year.

With this increase, many small businesses are forced out of their original locations and in some cases forced to move out of downtown completely.

One man’s family business has evaded the ever-changing landscape for over 60 years. Bob Wood is the owner of Dawson Shoe Repair on 8th Street in downtown Columbia. Since 1956, the Wood family has been sole owners of the shop, passing it down from father to son and son to grandson.

Originally one of nine shoe repair shops in Columbia, Dawson Shoe Repair now remains the only such establishment in the entire city. Wood says the success is due to the good values his shop prides itself on.

“We try to treat customers how we want to be treated, you know the golden rule. Do onto others as you would have them do onto you,” said Wood.

Wood says the values his father and grandfather instilled in him are ones that he hopes to pass down to his son when the time comes. Wood added that these values are what have kept his business going for all these years.

“You know I am of the belief that I don’t pay my bills, the customers pay my bills,” said Wood.

Wood said he knows the sustained success in Columbia is no small feat, and he hopes he can continue to serve the city for many years to come.

“The thing that scares me more than anything else you know is all these high rises that are being built, and you know is that going to displace me, is that going to move me out again? I hope not,” said Wood.

While Dawson Shoe Repair has been relocated 6 times to different spots in the downtown area, some small businesses aren’t that lucky.

Barnhouse Crazy Music was once located on the corner of 8th and Locust, but because of high-rise apartments is now in the Parkade Center on Business Loop 70.

“It’s just a cultural shift, it used to be a sunny downtown, you know, one level sun hits all areas and now you’re seeing big buildings sort of blocking that out,” said Bill Barnhouse, the owner of Barnhouse Crazy Music.

Barnhouse said there are pros and cons of both locations but hopes that the downtown businesses start to explode out toward where he is located. Barnhouse said his store is about word of mouth, so customer satisfaction is vital.

“I like things to stay the same, I do. I like the old Columbia, the older the better and I like a small town feel,” said Barnhouse.

Wood echoes Barnhouse’s opinions about how Columbia is evolving.

“I’d be out of business if I spent money the way the city does,” said Wood.

Because city leaders have extended a freeze on new construction until March 2017, businesses in downtown Columbia likely won't have to worry about relocation for some time.

More News

Grid
List

Treasurer Eric Schmitt will become Missouri attorney general
Treasurer Eric Schmitt will become Missouri attorney general
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday named fellow Republican state Treasurer Eric Schmitt to replace... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 10:29:00 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Missouri teacher suspended after student dresses as Klansman
Missouri teacher suspended after student dresses as Klansman
POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — A southern Missouri school district has suspended a teacher who oversaw a class presentation in which... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 9:59:39 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Amazon picks New York and Northern Virginia for its new headquarters after year-long search
Amazon picks New York and Northern Virginia for its new headquarters after year-long search
(CNN) -- After running a year-long competition that drew interest from hundreds of cities and a number of states, Amazon... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 9:31:36 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

New physical activity guidelines say to move more, sit less
New physical activity guidelines say to move more, sit less
COLUMBIA – New federal guidelines stress that any type of physical activity helps improve health. The new guidelines are... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 7:15:00 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

One woman dead after "weather-related" crash
One woman dead after "weather-related" crash
AUDRAIN COUNTY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported one woman was killed Monday after a weather-related crash on Highway... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 6:10:00 AM CST November 13, 2018 in Top Stories

Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia gets new STEM spaces
Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia gets new STEM spaces
COLUMBIA - Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia will unveil a newly-renovated room and bus devoted to hands-on STEM education... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 3:21:00 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Jemele Hill says sports and politics should mix
Jemele Hill says sports and politics should mix
COLUMBIA- Sports journalist Jemele Hill gave her perspective on sports and politics at the University of Missouri’s campus on Monday.... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 10:21:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri's chilly November is breaking records
Mid-Missouri's chilly November is breaking records
COLUMBIA - In the past five days Columbia has broken three records, two for daily snowfall and one for a... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 9:22:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in Weather

Jefferson City bishop responds to delay in Catholic Church vote
Jefferson City bishop responds to delay in Catholic Church vote
BALTIMORE - Jefferson City Bishop Shawn McKnight responded to the U.S. Catholic bishops abruptly postponing plans Monday to vote on... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:48:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Missouri River seeing increase in barge traffic
Missouri River seeing increase in barge traffic
JEFFERSON CITY – The slowest mode of transportation is making its way up and down the Missouri River progressively. ... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:07:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in Top Stories

MU School of Medicine helps patients in South America
MU School of Medicine helps patients in South America
COLUMBIA - The MU School of Medicine partnered with Columbia-based Global First Responder to provide health care services to patients... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:07:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

VIEWER PHOTOS: A snowy Monday in November
VIEWER PHOTOS: A snowy Monday in November
More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 6:37:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in Weather

New markers to highlight The Sharp End's past in the present
New markers to highlight The Sharp End's past in the present
COLUMBIA - After years of raising funds, advocates of Columbia's black community now have enough money to finish a trail... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 6:00:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson to announce next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday
Gov. Parson to announce next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson will announce his appointment for the next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday morning, according to... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 4:36:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

CPS has no comment for parents concerned about middle school redistricting
CPS has no comment for parents concerned about middle school redistricting
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education says it will not comment on parents' concerns for a new middle school... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 4:30:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Columbia school board to request annexation for Rock Bridge Elementary
Columbia school board to request annexation for Rock Bridge Elementary
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education will request to change city limits at Monday night's board meeting to include... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 2:34:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Mid-Mo drivers surprised by the snow
Mid-Mo drivers surprised by the snow
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works says it's ready for a snowy winter. Even with the early snowfall, the department... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 2:06:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Schools, business react to snow with early dismissals, cancellations
Schools, business react to snow with early dismissals, cancellations
COLUMBIA - As snowy, slushy conditions cover mid-Missouri, schools, businesses and groups are changing their plans for the afternoon and... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 2:04:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 26°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 31°
3pm 32°
4pm 32°
5pm 29°