Small Business Week Begins

"In the state of Missouri, we have 87 percent of all the total number of employers in this entire state have less than 25 employees," seminar speaker Brad Jones said.

"What we think we hear from our chamber membership is that small businesses owners have to wear a lot of hats and do a lot of different things," said Shawn Barnes, co-chair of Small Business Week.

Employees at Les Bourgeois vineyards, one of the area's small businesses, have learned to take on several tasks at once, like harvesting grapes, making, bottling, and selling wine, and running a restaurant. With so many different things going on in the company, Les Bourgeois employees say that communication is vital. So once a week, all the different department heads meet to discuss what's going on with each department.

Communication isn't all it takes, though.

"We all believe that we're a part of the family and participate as a team and that seems to work really well," said Laura Royce, director of sales and marketing at Les Bourgeouis.

The Chamber of Commerce chose Les Bourgeois as a finalist for the 2007 Small Business of the Year award because of its combination of communication and teamwork. Other finalists include R. Anthony Development Group, Image Technologies , Paternity Testing Corporation, and Sydenstricker Corporation.

The Chamber of Commerce will announce the winner at the awards luncheon on Thursday.