Small Business Week kicks off in Columbia

COLUMBIA - As Columbia continues to expand with new buildings and small businesses, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and Williams-Keepers LLC are putting on Small Business Week.

It started Monday and is an annual event highlighting small businesses in mid-Missouri.

This year, Small Business Week is recognizing five finalists for the Small Business of the Year award. The businesses are TrueSon Exteriors, Manor Roofing & Restoration, Buchroeder's Jewelers, Plaza Dental Group and Kilgore's Respiratory Services.

The five businesses will put on seminars throughout the week showing off their services and products to the public.

At the end of the week, Boone County National Bank will hold a luncheon where the winner will be announced.

Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick told KOMU 8 News Columbia has seen steady growth among businesses over the past few years, while Columbia has also consistently had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state.

Small Business Week 2015 wraps up on Friday.