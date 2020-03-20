Small businesses dealing with Cole County closures

COLUMBIA - All seating areas at restaurants, bars and movie theaters will be closed to the public starting March 23 in Cole County.

Kristi Campbell, Cole County Health Department Director, said Thursday at a press conference that businesses may still offer curbside pickup and delivery options.

But for some businesses that is not an option.

Vander Hughes is the owner of Bodies by Vander. He said he will do what he needs to do for his family.

"I feel like I am forced to stay open," Hughes said. "My family depends on me to provide for them."

Hughes not the only small business owner in this situation.

Sally Powell is the owner of Ecco Lounge.

"I've never had to make so many tough decisions about so many people I care about," Powell said.

There is no set plan for relief for small businesses at the state or federal level.

More information about the closures is available on the county's website.