Small Columbia Businesses Celebrate Small Business Saturday

COLUMBIA - Several of Columbia's small businesses participated in Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express to encourage shopping and support of local small shops.

Some shops KOMU 8 spoke with said the event helped them in bringing customers, and said they had better business than on usual Saturdays.

"It's been really busy. A lot more traffic than we usually would see," said Envy Assistant Manager Jordan Burkhardt

One of Tallulah's owner's said the store has been constantly busy.

"It's been really busy. Small business Saturday has been really successful," said Tallulahs owner Mary Stauffer.

Kate Arnold, a sales representative for Tallulah's, said she wants more people to support mom and pop shops, and the event helps Columbia in the long run.

"It supports our local retailers. It adds money to our local tax base. It keeps people employed locally. It's good for our community," said Arnold.

The event is held every year the Saturday after Thanksgiving.