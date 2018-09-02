Small Earthquake Reported in New Madrid County

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A micro earthquake has rattled parts of New Madrid County in southeast Missouri.

KFVS-TV that an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 happened just after 6 a.m. Friday.

The quake was measured by the Cooperative New Madrid Seismic Network and was located about seven miles southwest of New Madrid and nine miles from Portageville.