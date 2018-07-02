Small Fire Damages Deck

COLUMBIA — Columbia Fire Fighters responded to a reported residential structure fire Wednesday at 4:44 p.m. Officials found smoke coming from the rear of a residence on Ridgeway Avenue.

Further investigation revealed a small fire had occurred on the deck. Officials said the fire was confined to a corner of the deck and was extinguished with a garden hose. The fire did not damage beyond the deck.

Assistant Fire Marshal Lisa Todd investigated the fire, and she issued a damage estimate of $500 to repair the deck. There were no injuries associated from this fire.

The Columbia Fire Department wants to remind residents that working smoke alarms do save lives. If you can not afford a smoke alarm or need assistance in checking smoke alarms, call the Columbia Fire Department at 573-874-7556 to schedule an appointment.