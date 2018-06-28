Small fire forces evacuation of Jefferson City private school

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department (JCFD) said a small kitchen fire Thursday prompted the evacuation of a private school.

JCFD Division Chief Jason Turner said all staff and students at Trinity Lutheran School were evacuated and accounted for by the time firefighters arrived, shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Turner said the fire was contained to the school's kitchen, where a flammable material came in contact with an open flame.

After putting the fire out, officials deemed the school safe for students and staff to return. Turner said crews were on scene for about 30 minutes.

Turner said the fire department contacted the City of Jefferson Health Department as a precaution. No children were at risk at any point, according to the fire department.

Tuner praised the Trinity Lutheran School staff for their quick response in evacuating students.