Small Kitchen Fire Breaks Out at The Links

COLUMBIA - A small kitchen fire broke out in a vacant apartment at The Links early Tuesday, requiring 10 units to respond in order to contain the fire.

Authorities responded to the call at the apartment complex, located on Clark Lane, just before 2 a.m.

An official with the Columbia Fire Department said the fire was caused by a combustible on top of the stove that was left on.

Officials reported no injuries.

The reported damage estimate for the fire is $10,000.00.