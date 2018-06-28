Small Kitchen Fire Leaves Minimal Damage

COLUMBIA - A small kitchen fire at an apartment on Garth Ave. left a resident with less than $2000 in damages.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire just before 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Oak Towers Apartments. The fire was a result of a stove burner being left on. The resident was not home at the time, and the fire caused no damages.

"This is the second time this month that fire sprinklers have prevented what could have been a large loss fire, both in terms of lives and property," said Fire Captain John Metz.

A sprinkler system averted a fire at Columbia's Civic Recycling Center, 3300 Brown Station Rd.