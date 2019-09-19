Small Missouri community comes together to assist family after son's death

This fundraiser is set up at the Double L's County Store, where Bentlee's mother works. Along with the GoFundMe, Belle has come together to assist the Turner family.

BELLE - After the bodies of 4-year-old Bentlee Turner and 37-year-old Jason Burton were found on Monday night, the community of Belle in Gasconade County has come together to support the family of little Bentlee Turner.

Korri Buehrlen knew Bentlee since the day he was born, and remembers him fondly.

"He was just like a little ray of sunshine," Buehrlen said. "He was always smiling and he was adorable."

Belle is a town of a little more than 1,500 people. Everybody knows everybody, and when something like this happens, the community gets even closer.

"We all just mind our own business," Buehrlen said. "But when something tragic happens like this, we all come together and we all try to help out as much as we can."

The support for the Turner family speaks for itself. There is a donation box next to the cash register at the Double L's County store where Bentlee's mother works. A GoFundMe has been created to try and cover Bentlee's funeral costs.

Korri's mother, Toni Buehrlen donated to the GoFundMe, and said the community coming together in a time of need is nothing new.

"Every time there is a good incident or a horrible incident, they've always pulled together," Buehrlen said. "I've been through numerous horrible incidents, this is one of the worst. It's right in our own backyard."