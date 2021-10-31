META — Meta, Missouri looks every bit like big-tech flyover country.
Boasting a population of around 250 people, it's a quiet and small community.
But the Missouri River Valley town shares a name with a major piece of Silicone Valley after Facebook changed its corporate name to Meta this week.
"I think you can get hooked on it easily," said Norma Jean Libbert, who's lived in Meta for nearly 50 years.
Facebook's name change has nothing to do with the Missouri town, which was named after Meta Schriefer. Schriefer nearly lost her finger in an axe accident, and was the daughter of a landowner in the area.
But sharing the Meta mantle with a social media giant is fun for Libbert, who serves on the town's civic citizen's league, which organizes community events.
Libbert has tips on how social media giants could be more like Meta, Missouri.
“I’d like to see more of that where people visit each other in person," she said. “Not to believe everything that’s in the papers or on Facebook, that’s for sure.”
Libbert hopes Silicone Valley executives take to heart the lessons learned in a close-knit corner of mid-Missouri.