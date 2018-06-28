Small Missouri Town Continues Rebound from Tornado

DUQUESNE, Mo. (AP) - The village of Duquesne in southwest Missouri is showing slow but steady progress in recovering from damage caused by the same tornado that devastated Joplin.



The town on the eastern edge of Joplin took a direct hit on May 22, with at least eight people killed and 60 to 70 percent of the buildings damaged.



It still has piles of debris and many homes gone or with severe damage.



But this week, one month after the EF-5 tornado, work had started that will allow some rebuilding. Residential and commercial permits have been issued, new street signs are installed and traffic is flowing.



Mayor Denny White told The Joplin Globe that the Duquesne's nearly 125 residents are beginning to be optimistic that their small village will survive.