Small plane crash lands at Rolla National Airport

VICHY (AP) - No injuries were reported when a single-engine plane crash landed at an airport in south-central Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Saturday afternoon at the Rolla National Airport in Vichy. The Rolla Daily News reports the plane came to a rest off the runway on its nose.

The patrol says the pilot, Larry C. Gregory and his wife, Donna, of Lesterville, were in the 1968 Cessna and were able to get out of the fixed-wing aircraft on their own after the accident.

The pilot and his wife were flying from Farmington and planned to make a stop at the airport in Vichy. The cause of the accident is under investigation.