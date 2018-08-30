Small plane crashes in southwest Missouri

REPUBLIC (AP) — A small plane has crashed in southwest Missouri, and a fire official says two people were injured but are expected to survive.

Republic Fire Department Capt. Joe Frahm says the private aircraft went down Wednesday night on the property of a high school in the town about 10 miles outside of Springfield.

He says the two occupants were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Frahm says the plane did not catch fire.

No further details were immediately available.