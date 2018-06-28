Small Quake Hits Eastern Arkansas

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Earthquake-Ark 11-10 0057 AP-MO--Earthquake-Ark,0042 Small quake hits eastern Arkansas DELL, Ark. (AP) -- Seismologists say a small earthquake rattled an Arkansas county that borders the Missouri Bootheel. The one-point-six magnitude quake hit just before 5 o'clock yesterday. Its epicenter was two miles west of the Arkansas town of Dell. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-11-10-06 1402EST