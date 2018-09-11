Small structure fire extinguished on Quail Drive

COLUMBIA - Firefighters responded to a home on Quail Drive for a fire Wednesday night.

The call went out shortly before 11 p.m. for a fire at a home in the 2600 block of Quail Drive. Crews arrived in less than four minutes and found light smoke coming from a two-story apartment building. They discovered a small fire in a bedroom on the second floor and quickly put it out with a portable fire extinguisher.