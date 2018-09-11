Small structure fire extinguished on Quail Drive
COLUMBIA - Firefighters responded to a home on Quail Drive for a fire Wednesday night.
The call went out shortly before 11 p.m. for a fire at a home in the 2600 block of Quail Drive. Crews arrived in less than four minutes and found light smoke coming from a two-story apartment building. They discovered a small fire in a bedroom on the second floor and quickly put it out with a portable fire extinguisher.
Three people were in the apartment at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Working smoke alarms alerted the occupants who got out safely.
The Columbia Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office conducted an investigation and determined the fire was caused by a space heater coming in contact with combustible items. Damages are estimated at $3,500.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
in
Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
(CNN) -- The southern East Coast of the United States is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence, as the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 will deploy to Raleigh, North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence, the team confirmed Tuesday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A special legislative session could cause changes to STEM education in schools throughout Missouri. The bill... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Three members of The Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Raleigh, North Carolina to help with preparations... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen says risks to election security are now among the "principal... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 76-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty to participating in a drug-related kidnapping and torture of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled Friday against the University of Missouri's motion for summary judgement in a lawsuit related to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers were called in Monday morning for the start of a special session to address two... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors allege the former business director of Washington University's Division of Medical Education embezzled about... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - People in mid-Missouri are coming together to remember the lives that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 21-year-old man charged in the death of a Jefferson City man on Halloween 2016... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling in favor of allowing... More >>
in
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has crashed into a St. Joseph house after fleeing from police... More >>
in