Small-Town Loyalty Boosts Local Stores

It seems as if many Boonville shoppers appreciate that extra effort.

"Price isn't always the answer," local shopper Bob Pryor explained. "If I have a problem, I can call him here or at home."

Downtown Boonville merchants expect a big turnout this holiday season.

"I try to give them items that are affordable, useful items and holiday items," said Jeanette Crump of Main Street Gift Gallery.

"We don't have the hustle and fighting of the traffic, more people, expense of the gas," added local shopper Bill Sanders.

Boonville merchants also have extended their business hours for the holiday shopping season.