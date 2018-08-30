Small-town Missouri mayor killed in head-on collision

SILEX (AP) — The mayor of a tiny eastern Missouri town is dead after being involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle that crossed the center line.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 67-year-old David E. Rice of Silex was pronounced dead Friday at a St. Louis-area hospital. His son confirmed Rice's death.

Rice had been mayor of Silex, a town of about 200 people in Lincoln County, for three years.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Rice was eastbound on Route E in Lincoln County at 7:05 a.m. when a car driven by 17-year-old Daniel Stone of Silex crossed into his path.

Stone and 71-year-old Dorothy Ford, a Silex alderwoman who was a passenger in Rice's vehicle, were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

All three were wearing seat belts.