Small-town police chief accused of parental kidnapping

By: The Associated Press

KENNETT (AP) - A small-town police chief from southeast Missouri is facing three felony charges.

The Kennett Daily Dunklin Democrat reports that Casey Aaron Redden is charged with two counts of parental kidnapping and one count of aggravated stalking.

Redden is the police chief in Wardell, Missouri, a town of about 430 residents.

A complaint filed by the Dunklin County prosecutor's office said Redden picked up his children without permission from the home of a relative of their mother. He is also accused of making threatening phone calls to his former girlfriend.

Redden was arrested Thursday. A message left Monday with his attorney was not returned.