Small WWII Rocket Found in KC-Area Lake

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Jackson County authorities have removed a small World War II projectile from a Kansas City-area lake.



The 2.36-inch rocket was found Monday in a wooded area in Lake Lotawana. A bomb squad robot was used to X-ray the device and it was later removed.



Jackson County sheriff's authorities say the device did not contain live ammunition. It was part of a 1942 World War II anti-tank bazooka.



The road leading to the area was closed for two hours while a bomb squad examined the device, which authorities believe had been in the area for years.



The Kansas City Star reports that no nearby residents were evacuated.