Smaller budget means fewer choices at university libraries

4 years 3 months 1 week ago Saturday, February 27 2016 Feb 27, 2016 Saturday, February 27, 2016 10:58:00 AM CST February 27, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) — University of Missouri libraries will offer fewer subscriptions to academic journals and databases in an effort to address a budget reduction.

Rabia Gregory, chairwoman of the Campus Library Committee said in a memo to campus department leaders the libraries are facing a $1.3 million shortfall this year and expects another $1 million gap in the fiscal year that starts July 1.

She wrote departments are being asked to rank their priorities for retaining subscriptions before the summer break.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the budget reduction is the result of students rejecting a $15 per credit hour library fee in November, which was expected to add $13 million to the libraries' annual budget of $17.7 million. An expected drop in enrollment next fall also is a factor.

More News

Grid
List

9-year-old boy drowns in river in southeast Missouri
9-year-old boy drowns in river in southeast Missouri
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy has drowned while swimming in a river in... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 11:29:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Kansas City announces planned reform of police procedures
Kansas City announces planned reform of police procedures
KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the city is making sweeping changes in police procedures... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 9:52:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Boone County reports second coronavirus-related death
Boone County reports second coronavirus-related death
COLUMBIA - Boone County reported a second death from COVID-19 Wednesday. The first death in the county was... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 5:10:42 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson to release guidelines on CARES ACT funding
Gov. Parson to release guidelines on CARES ACT funding
JEFFERSON CITY- As local leaders pick up the pieces and chart a path forward to deal with the widespread financial... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 4:58:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Missouri National Guard heading to D.C. to help with protests
Missouri National Guard heading to D.C. to help with protests
JEFFERSON CITY- 300 members of the Missouri National Guard were deployed to Washington, D.C. on Thursday to help local authorities... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 4:41:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Black MU students use their voices on social media with #BlackAtMizzou
Black MU students use their voices on social media with #BlackAtMizzou
COLUMBIA – While people are marching and chanting across the world to fight against racism, University of Missouri’s Black students... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 4:34:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Children's oncology clinic in Columbia to remain open
UPDATE: Children's oncology clinic in Columbia to remain open
COLUMBIA - The oncology clinic at MU Women's and Children's hospital won't close after all, several sources told KOMU 8... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 4:08:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Petition to remove Thomas Jefferson statue on MU quad gaining traction
Petition to remove Thomas Jefferson statue on MU quad gaining traction
COLUMBIA - A petition to remove the Thomas Jefferson statue from the University of Missouri quad is gaining momentum with... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 2:25:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Lincoln University to hold in-person classes this fall
Lincoln University to hold in-person classes this fall
JEFFERSON CITY - Students will be back in classrooms this fall after Lincoln University announced earlier this week that they... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 12:31:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Here's where to watch George Floyd's memorial service
Here's where to watch George Floyd's memorial service
MINNEAPOLIS— NBC News is streaming George Floyd's memorial service at 1 p.m. Central Time. Floyd died in police custody... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 12:28:29 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Google will give every employee $1,000 to work from home to promote overall wellness
Google will give every employee $1,000 to work from home to promote overall wellness
(CNN) -- Most of Google's US workforce has been working remotely since March due to the coronavirus. And last month,... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 11:30:08 AM CDT June 04, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Black leaders in Kansas City seek police chiefs resignation
Black leaders in Kansas City seek police chiefs resignation
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Civil rights organizations on Wednesday called for the resignation of Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith,... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 8:23:02 AM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

UPDATE: MU votes against starting fall semester early
UPDATE: MU votes against starting fall semester early
COLUMBIA - The MU Faculty Council voted against the recommendation to start the fall semester a week early at its... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 7:21:00 AM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

ATV crash leaves one dead in Cooper County
ATV crash leaves one dead in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY - One man is dead after crashing his ATV in Cooper County on Wednesday night. According to... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 6:55:00 AM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reaches over 14,000 cases of COVID-19
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reaches over 14,000 cases of COVID-19
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 6:19:00 AM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

St. Louis County asks unmasked protesters to quarantine
St. Louis County asks unmasked protesters to quarantine
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Wednesday asked protesters who didn't wear masks or socially distance... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 9:53:18 PM CDT June 03, 2020 in News

Growing effort to support local black-owned businesses
Growing effort to support local black-owned businesses
COLUMBIA - Over the past week, the Columbia community has created lists of local black-owned businesses to support all over... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 6:02:00 PM CDT June 03, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 14 active weather alerts
3am 71°
4am 70°
5am 70°
6am 70°