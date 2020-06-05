Smaller budget means fewer choices at university libraries

COLUMBIA (AP) — University of Missouri libraries will offer fewer subscriptions to academic journals and databases in an effort to address a budget reduction.

Rabia Gregory, chairwoman of the Campus Library Committee said in a memo to campus department leaders the libraries are facing a $1.3 million shortfall this year and expects another $1 million gap in the fiscal year that starts July 1.

She wrote departments are being asked to rank their priorities for retaining subscriptions before the summer break.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the budget reduction is the result of students rejecting a $15 per credit hour library fee in November, which was expected to add $13 million to the libraries' annual budget of $17.7 million. An expected drop in enrollment next fall also is a factor.