Smart Decision 2006 - Final Edition

"Do you already know what is on the ballot and kind of how you're going to vote, or are you going to go in and read the language and decide then?"

"I mostly know, but I need to do some more research on a few more things."

"I review the sample ballot that they send us in the mail when you register to vote."

"I do know some about the amendments because I am a part of a club at Rock Bridge High School. So we've learned some about that and I am going to do some research before I vote."

"Okay, what's Amendment 2?"

"I don't know exactly."

Surely not everyone researches all the issues and candidates before they vote? Eight out of the nine people KOMU News spoke with today said they research issues and candidates before voting. However, scientific research suggests otherwise.

"By and large, they go with the set of gut instincts they have and a set of priors they have about these things," said John Petrocik, chairman of the University of Missouri's political science department .

"Basically, what I like to do is go in and go with my instincts."

However, researching the issues does have its advantages.

"I do a little bit of research before I go in."

"So, what's Amendment 2?"

"It's the stem cell research."

"How about Amendment 4?"

"I don't know."

"There isn't one."

"There isn't one?"

Be sure to tune in this Sunday morning for the final edition of Smart Decision 2006, an hour of unedited conversation with Missouri's four U.S. Senate candidates.