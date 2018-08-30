Smart Decision 2014: Live blog follows election results, reaction

3 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, November 04 2014 Nov 4, 2014 Tuesday, November 04, 2014 6:00:00 PM CST November 04, 2014 in News
By: Matt Kalish, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director

COLUMBIA - Republican candidates and causes prevailed in many contests in Missouri's 2014 mid-term election. For final vote totals on races and referendums across mid-Missouri check  our elections page.

Missouri voters approved amendments to the constitution which on evidence in child sexual abuse cases and legislative budget controls, while rejecting amendments that would have tied teacher evaluations to standardized testing and allowed early voting for just six days prior to an election. 

Columbia voters said no to raising taxes to fund more police and firefighters and raising fees on developers.

This live blog provided updates on results and reaction from social media on major contests and referendums.

Final results are shown in green in some tweets.

Hartzler wins

Boone County GOP congradulates Basye

Rowden wins

Propositions 1 and 2 both fail

Basye defeats Wright

Shaw, Dietzel and McCollum all win

Riddle defeats Schieffer, takes Senate seat

Super Majority retained in state house, senate.

Amendment 6 defeated

KOMU 8’s Michael Doudna is at Uprise Bakery where supporters of Amendment Two are gathered. Results show wide approval for the proposal, which would make prior criminal acts allowable in the prosecution of child sex abuse cases.

 

Fitzwater beats Backer in the 49th District.

Jim Hansen wins election to Missouri House

Jay Houghton wins reelection, 100 percent precincts in.

Lindell Shumake wins in 43rd District

Democrat John Wright is down in early returns.

Blaine Luetkemeyer reacts to results showing him with a strong lead.

AP says Amendment 6 is defeated

Lobbiyst for anti-Amendment 3 group Missouri State Teachers Association applauds voters

On the 4th Congressional District:

 

More reaction on Amendment 3 regarding teacher evaluations, which early results show failing by a large margin:

Randolph county

From an Ashland Resident

Updates on a few races in Cole County

From Auditor Tom Schweich’s watch party in Clayton. Democrats did not run a candidate against the incumbent.

Boone County Republicans are watching the results come in:

From the Basye watch party:

City councilman Karl Skala hosts a watch party in favor of proposition 2

Absentee ballots are tallied for Columbia’s two propositions.

The race in the 47th District

Columbia ballot propositions

Watch parties are getting underway.

Lobbyist James Harris comments on the potential gains for Missouri House Republican

We'll have results throughout the evening.

KOMU 8 News' Facebook users weigh in on the importance of voting.

Gov. Jay Nixon's Twitter blunder is getting a lot of comments on Twitter and Facebook.

Jefferson City resident Brittany Belt

Columbia resident Jeremy Trotter

The union representing the Columbia Police Department encourages residents to get out to the polls

A group opposing Amendment 3 tweets against the measure

Most of the tweets mentioning Missouri's Amendment 3 have been against it. The proposal would, in part, make teacher evaluation hinge on standardized testing.

Republican nominee for state senate Jay Ashcroft fills out his ballot with his family. He’s the son of former US Attorney General and Governor John Ashcroft

Jefferson City resident Lindsay Pantaleo tweets her support for incumbent Rep. Travis Fitzwater.

The major parties tweeted encouragement throughout the day.

This Kansas City reporter made a point about how every votes makes a difference.

Gov. Jay Nixon got to the polls early.

Republican US Sen. Roy Blunt votes at Gladstone Baptist Church

 

More News

Grid
List

Gov. Parson announces a special session in September
Gov. Parson announces a special session in September
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the General Assembly will hold a special session to discuss expanding STEM education... More >>
36 minutes ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:59:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Truman VA offers new group therapy to help warriors heal
Truman VA offers new group therapy to help warriors heal
COLUMBIA - A new program, Healing Circle, is available at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital to allow veterans to... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

St. Louis prosecutor lists 28 officers on 'exclusion list'
St. Louis prosecutor lists 28 officers on 'exclusion list'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The top prosecutor in St. Louis has established what she calls an "exclusion list" of 28... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

MU research shows adults have difficulty recognizing depression in children
MU research shows adults have difficulty recognizing depression in children
COLUMBIA - Researchers at the University of Missouri found differences in opinion that teachers, parents and children have about whether... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

United Way of Central Missouri kicks off annual community campaign
United Way of Central Missouri kicks off annual community campaign
JEFFERSON CITY - Applause filled the Capitol Plaza Hotel ballroom Thursday as the United Way of Central Missouri officially announced... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

McCaskill, Hawley both say they support higher minimum wage
McCaskill, Hawley both say they support higher minimum wage
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, a Democrat in a decidedly Republican state, is seizing on... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:15:26 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson names 2 new education board members
Gov. Parson names 2 new education board members
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday appointed a local school board president and a former... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:38:27 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Jefferson City considers changing bus routes
Jefferson City considers changing bus routes
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City bus service is thinking about changes to some of its routes, and it's looking... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:10:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Judge delays decision in lawsuit against Greitens charity
Judge delays decision in lawsuit against Greitens charity
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge decided to delay a key decision in a lawsuit against A New Missouri,... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:07:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Missouri commission to review Christopher Columbus statue
Missouri commission to review Christopher Columbus statue
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Christopher Columbus statue in a St. Louis park is being called into question about a... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 12:40:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Threat to Eldon High School under investigation
Threat to Eldon High School under investigation
ELDON - The Eldon Police Department is working with Eldon School District to investigate a threat made against the high... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 12:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Columbia woman charged with animal abuse after four dogs removed from home
Columbia woman charged with animal abuse after four dogs removed from home
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a woman after she reportedly kept four dogs in crates for long periods... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 11:33:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Body found in Mississippi River was 22-year-old man
Body found in Mississippi River was 22-year-old man
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a body found in the Mississippi River in St. Louis was that of a... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 10:55:01 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Missouri Court of Appeals has a new judge
Missouri Court of Appeals has a new judge
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson appointed a new judge to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Judge... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 10:19:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Trump stands by warning of "violence" if Dems win midterms
Trump stands by warning of "violence" if Dems win midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump urged evangelical leaders this week to get out the vote ahead of the upcoming... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 9:39:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
PHOENIX (AP) — The celebration of Sen. John McCain's life as a former prisoner of war and maverick politician enters... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:43:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Google denies Trump's claim that it ignored his speeches to Congress
Google denies Trump's claim that it ignored his speeches to Congress
(CNN) -- Google denied President Donald Trump's claim on Wednesday that the search engine promoted President Barack Obama's State of... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:33:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Free furnace program helps Callaway County residents
Free furnace program helps Callaway County residents
FULTON - For Charles Vaughn, getting a free furnace last year was a blessing. Vaughn's furnace began emitting carbon... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:18:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 73°
8pm 72°
9pm 74°
10pm 73°