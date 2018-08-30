Smart Decision 2014: Live blog follows election results, reaction

By: Matt Kalish, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director

COLUMBIA - Republican candidates and causes prevailed in many contests in Missouri's 2014 mid-term election. For final vote totals on races and referendums across mid-Missouri check our elections page.

Missouri voters approved amendments to the constitution which on evidence in child sexual abuse cases and legislative budget controls, while rejecting amendments that would have tied teacher evaluations to standardized testing and allowed early voting for just six days prior to an election.

Columbia voters said no to raising taxes to fund more police and firefighters and raising fees on developers.

This live blog provided updates on results and reaction from social media on major contests and referendums.

Final results are shown in green in some tweets.

With 99% of votes in, Amendments 2 and 10 have been approved, while Amendments 3 and 6 have failed. pic.twitter.com/UxqcnWAVPv — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Hartzler wins

Hartzler wins re-election easily pic.twitter.com/ClqfCYYWIH — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Boone County GOP congradulates Basye

Congrats to @ChuckBasye47 on winning! — Boone County MO GOP (@BooneCoMOGOP) November 5, 2014

Rowden wins

We also can confirm Caleb Rowden has won a second term in the Missouri House. pic.twitter.com/dnxUIt69eh — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Propositions 1 and 2 both fail

Both proposals to increase taxes in Columbia fail. pic.twitter.com/9CeG9hLIXQ — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Basye defeats Wright

Chuck Basye defeats John Wright — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Shaw, Dietzel and McCollum all win

Kimberly Shaw, Brian McCollum and Nora Dietzel all win in Boone County — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

More races we can call.Bernskoetter, Dohrman and Hoskins all win reelection. pic.twitter.com/87uz7toOXe — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Remole also wins reelection to Missouri House pic.twitter.com/3ubvrNnVxR — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Riddle defeats Schieffer, takes Senate seat

Riddle defeats Schieffer, moves from House to Senate. pic.twitter.com/dQxVZifmqT — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Super Majority retained in state house, senate.

The AP's @DavidALeib is reporting the Missouri GOP will retain super majorities in House, Senate. — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Amendment 6 defeated

The AP is also reporting voters have shot down Amendment 6, relating to early voting. — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

The Associated Press reports voters passed Amendment 2, relating to evidence in sex crime cases involving children. — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

KOMU 8’s Michael Doudna is at Uprise Bakery where supporters of Amendment Two are gathered. Results show wide approval for the proposal, which would make prior criminal acts allowable in the prosecution of child sex abuse cases.

RT @MichaelDoudna Proposition 2 supporters are checking the results at a watch party in the high rise bakery pic.twitter.com/VcotArItK4 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Fitzwater beats Backer in the 49th District.

Travis Fitzwater wins reelection against Gracia Backer pic.twitter.com/IE2WlwBVLQ — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Jim Hansen wins election to Missouri House

With 100 percent of precincts in Jim Hansen has been elected to the Missouri House pic.twitter.com/Oe9tDH3d01 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Jay Houghton wins reelection, 100 percent precincts in.

Jay Houghton has also won his race in the 43rd District with 100 percent reporting pic.twitter.com/jtcguzOQsM — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Thank you District 43 for electing me to continue to serve you. I am honored. — Jay Houghton (@JayDHoughton) November 5, 2014

Lindell Shumake wins in 43rd District

With 100 percent of precincts in, Lindell Shumake has won election to the Missouri House for the 5th District pic.twitter.com/ofySRBIhmL — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Democrat John Wright is down in early returns.

We've got updates now on three big races in mid-Missouri. Wright is down early with 19 percent reporting: pic.twitter.com/NcBX3hm3Hd — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Blaine Luetkemeyer reacts to results showing him with a strong lead.

Luetkemeyer declares victory in a statement saying, "My resolve is as strong as ever to reverse the Administration's job killing agenda." — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

AP says Amendment 6 is defeated

The Associated Press is reporting voters have rejected Amendment 3, which would change teacher tenure — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Lobbiyst for anti-Amendment 3 group Missouri State Teachers Association applauds voters

All of the educators deserve a BIG congratulations on the defeat of Amendment 3. Our students were the big winners in this election! @MSTA — Mike Wood (@mstawoody) November 5, 2014

On the 4th Congressional District:

Congresswoman Hartzler awaiting the results at a watch party in Cass County. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9WueHzNZu2 — Courtney Kiley (@courtkiley) November 5, 2014

16 percent of precincts now reporting in the 4th Congressional District http://t.co/FgXrJAamGc pic.twitter.com/XCxZNmfdjZ — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

More reaction on Amendment 3 regarding teacher evaluations, which early results show failing by a large margin:

Wow, some huge numbers against MO Amendment 3 so far. #MOLeg should remember how much voters support public schools, teachers over politics. — Cathy Sherwin (@cathysherwin) November 5, 2014

Randolph county

We've also got the early returns from Randolph County: pic.twitter.com/lChEEte9x7 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

From an Ashland Resident

You can't complain about the government if you don't take your chance to make a change. #Vote — Demi Lee White (@demilwhite) November 5, 2014

Updates on a few races in Cole County

Updates from some Cole County races, just over a quarter of the precincts reporting: pic.twitter.com/9qoGhRFFp3 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

From Auditor Tom Schweich’s watch party in Clayton. Democrats did not run a candidate against the incumbent.

Live from the Schweich Watch Party: #ILikeSchweich supporters getting ready for the Auditor to come to the stage. pic.twitter.com/vq3fFDegKm — Tom Schweich (@TomSchweich2014) November 5, 2014

Boone County Republicans are watching the results come in:

Still going strong, and watching the results from #Election2014. Come on down to our watch party at Inside Columbia. pic.twitter.com/UI84Bxnugj — Boone County MO GOP (@BooneCoMOGOP) November 5, 2014

From the Basye watch party:

MT @ShannonOBrien20 Two precincts are now in and @ChuckBasye47 leads in the 47th District by 7 percent #smartdecision2014 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

City councilman Karl Skala hosts a watch party in favor of proposition 2

@KOMUnews councilman Karl Skala's prop 2 watch party is underway in uprise bakery. pic.twitter.com/tHFLI4pFzs — Michael Doudna (@MichaelDoudna) November 5, 2014

Absentee ballots are tallied for Columbia’s two propositions.

@KOMUnews Absentee ballots have been counted in Boone Co. - CoMo Prop 1: Yes - 481 / No - 513 #Election2014 — Josh Sultan (@JoshSultan) November 5, 2014

@KOMUnews Absentee ballots have been counted in Boone Co. - CoMo Prop 2: Yes - 497 / No - 466 #Election2014 — Josh Sultan (@JoshSultan) November 5, 2014

The race in the 47th District

Early numbers from the Boone County Clerk on the race in the 47th District. It's close. #moleg pic.twitter.com/GBHiNKSmus — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Columbia ballot propositions

Columbia ballot propositions are also close. Very early returns from the Boone County Clerk: pic.twitter.com/103Jyp58oH — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

With three precincts reporting, incumbent Rep. Vicki Hartzler is leading challenger Nate Irvin with 71 percent of the vote — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Incumbent Rep. Blake Luetkemeyer is also leading his challenger according to early returns http://t.co/6XrIedg5NP pic.twitter.com/R5BP7PKj9G — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

Watch parties are getting underway.

Here's one watch party for Republican candidate @ChuckBasye47 challenger in the 47th House District race @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/kn1o4M0sFm — Shannon O'Brien (@ShannonOBrien20) November 5, 2014

Room starting to fill at Hartzler watch party. The congresswoman is expected to arrive within the hour. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/M34IL1pk98 — Courtney Kiley (@courtkiley) November 5, 2014

Lobbyist James Harris comments on the potential gains for Missouri House Republican

Missouri Republicans are poised to have the largest super majority in the state legislature. Potentially 70%. #moleg — James MN Harris (@JamesMNHarris) November 5, 2014

We'll have results throughout the evening.

We have our first results on the proposed constitutional amendments http://t.co/6XrIedg5NP pic.twitter.com/fnx528ShEv — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) November 5, 2014

KOMU 8 News' Facebook users weigh in on the importance of voting.

Gov. Jay Nixon's Twitter blunder is getting a lot of comments on Twitter and Facebook.

The election results from across the country are starting to roll in, and this is what's trending on Facebook: http://t.co/SCQPaqY1kx #moleg — Duane Lester (@Bodhi1) November 5, 2014

@GovJayNixon what were you thinking when you tweeted that picture? ... shame on you. — William Allen (@WhamaaAllen) November 5, 2014

Jefferson City resident Brittany Belt

Cheers to the most boring election night in Missouri history ?? #moleg — Brittany Belt (@brittanybelt) November 5, 2014

Columbia resident Jeremy Trotter

There's still time to go vote, and if you're in COMO, vote Yes on Prop 1 — Jeremy Trotter (@jeremytrotter) November 4, 2014

The union representing the Columbia Police Department encourages residents to get out to the polls

LAST request. Did you vote YES for PROP 1? The Polls are open until 19:00 That's 7 pm for you firefighters. [... http://t.co/QZgSmJ7I3E — CPOA (@ColumbiaPolice) November 4, 2014

A group opposing Amendment 3 tweets against the measure

It’s time to get out and vote NO on Amendment 3! Protect our students! 30 minutes remaining! #MONoOn3 — Protect Our Schools (@LocalSchoolsMO) November 5, 2014

Most of the tweets mentioning Missouri's Amendment 3 have been against it. The proposal would, in part, make teacher evaluation hinge on standardized testing.

Vote no on Missouri Constitutional Amendment 3! #Ivotedtoday pic.twitter.com/FmWlgkvOU9 — Wesley Koenig (@Molon_Labe38) November 4, 2014

Hey, if you're voting today, do Missouri students and teachers a solid and vote NO on amendment 3! ?????? #NoOn3 — Elly Zinecker (@ells_bells4) November 4, 2014

Republican nominee for state senate Jay Ashcroft fills out his ballot with his family. He’s the son of former US Attorney General and Governor John Ashcroft

Voted this morning with Katie and the kids. So grateful for all the words of support from voters! Thank you. pic.twitter.com/fZoPenm5DG — John (Jay) Ashcroft (@JayAshcroft24) November 4, 2014

Jefferson City resident Lindsay Pantaleo tweets her support for incumbent Rep. Travis Fitzwater.

Voted! #fitz49ers — voting in The 2014 U.S. Election — Lindsey Pantaleo (@LindseyPantaleo) November 4, 2014

The major parties tweeted encouragement throughout the day.

You have till 7 - GO VOTE! Address and directions here → http://t.co/cx1zkhe8gw pic.twitter.com/HfD9zc88TA — MO Democratic Party (@MoDemParty) November 4, 2014

Cast your ballot for real leadership this Election Day! #votegop #mogop14 pic.twitter.com/ENZGXnvf9z

— Missouri GOP (@missourigop) November 4, 2014

This Kansas City reporter made a point about how every votes makes a difference.

In the last election, a Missouri amendment passed with only 2,375 votes separating Yes from No. Go out there and make a difference! — Austin Alonzo (@aalonzoKCBJ) November 4, 2014

Gov. Jay Nixon got to the polls early.

Voting in #jcmo this morning. Make sure to cast your ballot & make your voice heard #Election2014 pic.twitter.com/4Y2yNEWxMh — Governor Jay Nixon (@GovJayNixon) November 4, 2014

Republican US Sen. Roy Blunt votes at Gladstone Baptist Church