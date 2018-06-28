Smelly Plant

Brian Appel is Chief Executive Officer of Changing World Technologies. He says he's shocked to hear of Blunt's decision. Not because he doesn't think there's an odor problem, but because he says the issue was already being worked out.

Changing World turns turkey waste into oil. Appel says the plant has been closed since December 22nd to install better odor-control equipment.

Blunt suspends the plant's air permit for 60 days.