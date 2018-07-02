Smith-Cotton Seeking First 2012 Victory in Game Against Hickman

The Smith-Cotton Tigers have won four games each of the past two seasons and are winless after two weeks in 2012.

But the team, led by head coach Mark Johnson and junior quarterback Dakota Brown, is hoping that will change in week three. It won't be easy, though: The Tigers play on the road against Hickman, a squad that posted 40 points in its opening blowout win against Lee's Summit North and beat Wentzville Holt 18-7 one week later.

"(I'm) looking forward to a pretty good challenge," T.J. Muths, senior offensive and defensive lineman, said. "I know the guys lining up across from me are pretty good, and I just hope I'm good enough to block them."