Smith-Cotton Visiting Hickman's Boys Soccer Team

COLUMBIA - Smith-Cotton visiting Hickman in high school boys soccer.

Tough name, tougher play, Peter Plakouris with the goal putting Hickman up 1-0 in the first half. Plakouris on the attack again, draws the foul, sets up a place kick goal by Grahm Meyer right before halftime. Hickman wins 3-0.