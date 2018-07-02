Smith Leads Tigers to Victory

Saturday, he did it again. 480 yards of total offense, and four touchdowns, is a good final team statline. But on Saturday against Nebraska, Brad Smith put up those numbers on his own to break Missouri's single game total yards record. Smith also became only the sixth college football player to rush and pass for over 200 yards in one game. Despite the records, Smith doesn't take any credit.

"Offensive line to receivers to tight ends. They just got on people, and all I did was find a lane to run," said Smith.

In the fourth quarter, Smith took a QB keeper 79 yards for a touchdown, the longest of his career. His teammates have come to expect plays like that from Smith.

"Brad's a great athlete. You gotta expect great things out of Brad," said wide receiver William Franklin. "When the ball's in his hands, the defense got to adjust to him."

With the Tigers up 10 in the fourth quarter, Smith was hit hard in the jaw and had to come out for one play.

Head coach Gary Pinkel explains, "I said, 'Brad, are you ready to go?' and he said, 'Yeah, I'm ready to go.' and he said, 'My jaw hurts a little bit.' and I said, 'I don't care if your jaw hurts a little bit, are you ready to go?'"

Smith reentered the game and led the Tigers to a score, and a win to cap off his big day. The win ties Missouri for first in the Big 12 North, and marks the first time since 1997 the Tigers have won three straight conference games.