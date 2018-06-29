Smith Named Big 12 Player of the Week

Last Saturday, on his 23rd birthday, he blew out candles and the New Mexico offensive line.

"Came out there Saturday, got four sacks, tied the record, had fun with it. That's all we did, we were out there laughing and smiling all game," said Xzavie Jackson.

Smith tied a Mizzou single game record with four sacks. The senior from Texas had six tackles and caused one fumble while overall the Tiger defense grabbed 8 sacks, allowing the Lobos to gain only 201 total yards.

"He should have had six sacks ok and he missed two and I told him after the game that I'm mad at him and I don't care if he had four, he should have had six," said Lorenzo Williams.

Smith is Missouri's all-time sack leader with 30 and is only four away from the Big 12 record.

"I hope man, I be praying, that we can keep being consistent as we been, you know, one of our main focuses being dominant. We don't want them to get no yards, we don't want them to get no scores," Smith said.