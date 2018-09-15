Smith Still Injured For Sun Bowl

Missouri Head Coach Gary Pinkel made it official after practice today. Smith broke his hip in the October 21st game against Kansas State. A bone scan on Wednesday showed the hip still isn't healed and he won't be available for the Sun Bowl. Despite missing the last four games of the season, Smith still led the team with seven and a half sacks.

Coach Pinkel added, "He will not play in this game, he won't be able to, but certainly he's making progress. That's really good news for everybody. What he'll try and do is the post post season play. That's what he's working on."